Food security: FCTA harps on Agro-industrialisation, job creation

By Stanley Onyekwere

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has identified agro-industrialisation as a fast-track means of boosting agricultural productivity and food security, as the sector would create thousands of jobs for the teeming and increasingly restive youth population in the Territory.

Also, the FCTA reiterated its commitment in this area was evidenced in the level of preparedness for the establishment of a Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) in livestock production, processing and marketing.

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu made this assertion while speaking on the FCT Administration policy framework for agriculture at the 8th Feed Nigeria Summit.

Aliyu stressed that the FCT-SAPZ would provide the avenue for harnessing the territory’s vast agricultural land resources to trigger massive grassroots development, prevent farmer-pastorialist resource-sharing conflicts and make the FCT a new livestock production hub in the West African sub-region.

Represented by the Ag. Secretary FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Mr. Prospect Ibe, the minister said, the SAPZ would also improve and modernise livestock productivity for national food nutrition security by making available quality and price competitive beef and dairy products for local and export markets.

According to her, “In the FCT-SAPZ, we plan to integrate crucial aspects of livestock production, processing and marketing as practiced in advanced countries.

“To actualise this, we are working with local and multinational companies and investors in the sector including; Friesland Campina Wamco Plc, Nestle plc, L&Z integrated farms, HSP Global, and a number of other consortia led by American and Brazilian farmers to establish ranches and processing facilities. Other investors are billed to bring in global logistics expertise to create an all-inclusive hub of industrial prowess”.

While commending members of the Feed Nigeria Summit for providing a unique platform for stakeholders in the sector to track and support the efforts of governments at all levels, Aliyu, however, lamented that the Nigeria’s agricultural sector has been adversely affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic.

In his remarks, chairman central organizing committee, Feed Nigeria Summit, Prof. Eustace Iyayi, said the Federal Capital Territory’s policy framework for agriculture has been recognized as one of the most consistent policies in agricultural transformation in the country, with the objective of integrating food security, job creation and sustainable agriculture into the FCT’s wider economic policies.

He added that with keen focus on agro-industrial revolution, the FCT has consistently demonstrated commitment to the economic development of its people, stressing that the FCT focus was in line with the agro-industrialization mandate of the current government through the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones.