Folarin Balogun signs new Arsenal contract

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 19-year-old, whose previous deal was set to run out at the end of the season, has scored two goals in six first-team outings this season.

“We have been extremely impressed with Flo this season,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

“The hard work starts here for Flo and we’re looking forward to supporting and working with him in the years to come.”

Balogun, who was born in New York, has represented both the United States and England at youth level.