Focus more on Kabba devt -Association President

By Lawrence Olaoye

The President of Kabba Community Association Sir Johnson Jimoh has challenged the sons and daughters of Kabbaland to focus more on development of their community.

Speaking at the Christmas party organised for the members of the association recently in Abuja, Jimoh expressed the believe that through concerted efforts a lot could be achieved for a community and its people.

He said, “let me on behalf of members of Kabba Community Association in Abuja challenged all the other affiliates of KDU and other notable individual to rise up to the great task ahead in one accord and join force together to build our fatherland into a paradise for self and for our children yet unborn”.

“ l have no illusions about the ability of our people to rise up to the occasion in a very big way to make Oweland great, peaceful and conducive for comfortable living. That is what we hope for and believe will be”, he stated.

Vice President of the association, Mrs Florence Abedayo in her speech commended every member for their contributions for the development of Oweland.

She said “little efforts made towards developing our area is something of joy.”