Flood: Yoruba leader tasks Gwagwalada Area Council on construction of drainages

By Usman Shuaibu

The Chief of Yoruba community Zuba, Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oba M.A. Odunbaku, has called the authority or the Area Council to deem it necessary to construct drainages across the waterways in Zuba for the safety of the residents this year.

Odunbaku, who made this call while speaking to Peoples Daily correspondent in his residence in Zuba on Sunday, noting that it is responsibility of the government of the Area Council to protect the lives of their citizens at all times.

He expressed with dismay the way at which the administration of the Area Council had neglected the waterways in Zuba and other over-flooding communities in Gwagwalada.

His words: “I am appealing the government of Gwagwalada Area Council and the FCT Administration to make sure that the waterways are properly maintained this year”.

He also called on the authority of the Area Council to deem it fit to prevent the people from erecting structures on the waterways in order to avoid blockage of water channels.

He disclosed that last year those who were affected by the flood were not given relief materials in Zuba.

The Oba, however, recalled that last year a lot of houses had been destroyed by the flood in Zuba without the assistance of the Area Council.