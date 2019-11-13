Flood washes another federal road in Delta

Share This





















From: Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Motorists plying the Asaba –Illah–Uromi federal highway have been warned against the danger on the road where three culverts have been washed away by flood.

Delta state Commissioner for works, Chief James Augoye who gave the warning at a press briefing in Asaba on Tuesday, said the state government was already carrying out a palliative work on the bad spots by engaging the services of Setraco and CCECC, a Chinese firm.

According to him, the state government has also informed the federal ministry of works for further action while awaiting for a comprehensive report on the degenerated sections of the road.

“Three culverts on the road have been washed and it is not advisable any more for vehicles to play the road.

“We visited the road along with the federal controller of works in the state and what we saw was alarming.

” The challenge we are having is that the water level is high and until it recedes, we can’t do any proper investigation”

Chief Augoye disclosed however that one lane has been closed to traffic while officials of the state traffic management agency have been positioned to assist motorists.

The commissioner said contrary to scary report that the Udu bridge in Warri, built in the 1970’s by Dumez construction company has failed, integrity test carried out by the ministry of works, proved otherwise, adding that ,” the bridge is very safe for motorists.”

He lamented the washing off of culverts along Ashaka – Aboh road due to flood, a situation he said , is making it difficult for travellers to access Aboh, headquarters of Ndokwa east except by river.