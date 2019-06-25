Flood submerges fish farms in Delta

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Ravaging flood has destroyed fish farms in camp 74 Asaba, Delta State worth millions of naira.

Camp 74 fish farms in Asaba have been facing erosion and flood menace, especially in rainy season as owners of the farms continued to count losses every season.

Addressing journalists in Asaba on Monday, Chairman of Camp 74 fish Farms Association, Chucks Ogbotogbo however called on the state government to come to their aid, regretting that over 200 fish farms were destroyed on Sunday rainfall that resulted in heavy flood.

He said that t their fish farms are always flooded whenever it rains, disclosing that inspite of all efforts to construct drainage system across the farms, the flooding problem continued to be worsened.

Ogbotogbo further appealing to public spirited body and individuals to come to their aid as they can longer produce fish for sale to the public as used to be in the past.

“We are suffering seriously and flood has destroyed our fish farms worth millions of naira and we are appealing to the state government and individuals to come to our aid”, Ogbotogbo disclosed.