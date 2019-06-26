Flood sacks communities in Badagry

Share This





















Some communities in Badagry Local Government Area, were on Tuesday sacked by flood due to the ongoing construction of drainage by the Lagos State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the communities are Oropo, Yoyowe, Zogbakomeh and Sadoyon, all along Samuel Ekundayo Road in Badagry.

Residents of the area abandoned their vehicles at home and waded through the flood to their different places of work, while motorcycles could not access the areas due to the flood.

Mr Joseph Ajaji, a resident of the area told NAN that his vehicle was damaged while attempting to cross the flood on Monday morning.

“Before the construction of drainage on both sides of the road, we used to manage ourselves to get to our destinations, but the flood coupled with the construction work is really affecting us.

“I spent almost one hour before some good Samaritans rescued me out of the flood yesterday.

“I cannot go anywhere today because of the flood, I have to park my car in a friend’s compound because I don’t want to go through the same stress as yesterday morning.

“The Lagos state government should accelerate work on the drainage and road leading to the communities because we are stranded by flood,” he said.

Ajayi said that residents of the affected communities were helpless and urged the State government to compel the contractors handling the project to expedite action on the construction work.

Mr Idowu Jimoh, a community leader in the 4th Cele Area, said that the water levels had been on the increase “which is usually expected at this time of the year.”

According to him, the water level this year is high and cannot be contained because of the construction work blocking its flow.

He said that the water had started entering houses, adding that residents had been put under pressure because of the flood.

“Most of us living in this area know that when it rains, the flood used to cut us off from the main town but when they started the drainage construction, we thought it will be all over.

“From Mobil Junction to Oropo, the construction works have blocked water from the gutter resulting in flooding in the area.

“Even the drivers of granite trucks were dumping the sands, granite and iron rod indiscriminately on the road preventing commercial tricycle “Okada’’ from accessing the road.(NAN)