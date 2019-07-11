Flood: Relocate from river banks, NIHSA tells Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger residents

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Following the ongoing flood being experienced in some parts of the north, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has sought for the urgent relocation of some residents in Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Niger states who are living along river banks to safer places ahead of terrestrial flooding.

Delivery his speech yesterday at a one- day sensitization workshop on 2019 flood prediction, prevention and mitigation in hydrological area eld at Shakanlinku Hotel Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, the Director General of the Agency ,Engr. Clement O. Nze, who sought for the urgent evacuation by the affected states which comprises of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Niger, noted that the high risk flood might occur between July and September 2019.

Nze, represented by a Director Hydrologeophysics Department of the Agency, disclosed that eight local government areas in Kebbi state including; Aliero, Argungu, Augie, Bagudo, Birnin-Kebbi, Bunza ,Ngaski and Shanga are prune to the flood this year.

Similarly, he noted that in Sokoto State, Gwadaawa, Goronyo, Isa, Kware, Rabah, Shagari, Bodinga,Tureta,Silami,Dange-Shuni, Wurno,Yabo and Wamako are flood risk councils, while in Zamfara, Birnin-Magaji, Kiyawa, Bakura ,Bungudu, Shinkagi, Gusau, Kaura-Namoda and Marafun are probable flood risk.

He added that, in Niger State, ,Agwara, Magama would also experience the same risk of flood while in Katsina State ,Murawa and Katsina would experience the same.

“We wish to implore the good people of these states and stakeholders to relocate people living along waterways and those that are having socio– economic activities on the flood plains.

“States and Local Governments are encouraged to embark on desilting of river channels, canals,and regular clearing of drainage Chanel’s to allow for free flow of runoff waters, and strive to construct buffer in their respective constituencies to collects runoff waters”.

Earlier, the Guest Speaker, Dr. Murtala Abubakar Gada from Geography Department, Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto State, noted that over 70 million people were exposed to flooding globally while 800 million people were living along flood prone areas in the world.

He added that flooding could be averted if waterways prone to flood are well managed, construction of dams and reservoirs would prevent flooding disasters.