Flood: NEMA, stakeholders chat solution in Niger, Kwara

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has held a meeting with stakeholders in disaster management to discuss possible ways on how to mitigate 2019 flood disaster in Niger and Kwara states respectively.

Mrs Lydia Madu Wagami, Head NEMA, Minna Operations Office in charge of Niger and Kwara, said the meeting was for stakeholders to discuss the potential threats of flood in the two states.

She said the meeting was to draw out modalities and itemise the roles and responsibilities with first flood respondent agencies on how to reduce the effects of flood.

“The meeting is our early preparedness based on the prediction by the Nigerian Methrological Agency (NiMET) on quick to response to flood and how to mitigate its effect,” she said

Wagami noted that the agency had commenced sensitisation of residents in urban and flood prone communities to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse in water channels and move to higher ground.

In same vein, the state Inspector of NiMET, Mr Pwajok Tok, said the late on set of rain and early ceasation predictions by the agency was to allow flood prone areas take early measures to avert losses that are incurred by flooding.

He advised people living in urban areas to evacuate refuse on waterways and avoid indiscriminate disposal of refuse in drainages for free flow of water.

Also, Prof. Shamsudeen Ojoye, Deputy Director, Center for Disaster Risk Management and Development Agency, Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, said the meeting was to educate stakeholders on the risk involved in flooding and how to tackle it.

District Head of Gurumana in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Aliyu Umaru, appealed to state and Federal Government to fast track the compensation process of the people the area to enable them relocate.

Other stakeholders at the meeting were from the state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Fire Service and North South Power Company Limited.