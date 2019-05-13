Flood: NEMA donates seed crops, fertilizer to 10,000 victims in Adamawa

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola.

As the raining season begins, about ten thousand farmers affected by human and natural disasters last year in Adamawa State are to be supported with high yielding crop seedlings by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The Agency through its Supervisor in -charge of conflict under the agency’s Establishing Emergency Agricultural Intervention program, Mr Yakubu Suleiman who disclosed this to newsmen, said that all is set for the distribution of such seedlings to those concerned.

Suleiman explained in Yola that the Agency is always committed to providing succour to Nigerians in need saying beneficiaries are to receive fertilizer, rice, maize, tomatoes, cassava and cotton seedlings in the 1sixteen local governments affected.

According to him, the intervention program to be implemented in phases, was initiated to empower and build food security, in communities whose means of livelihood was destroyed.

He stated that, the agency in conjunction with the State Ministry of Agriculture and LGAs Divisional Agricultural Officers (DAOs), had complied the lists of beneficiaries and mapped out strategy for distribution of the seedling.

He added that, the agency in the state, would liaise with security agencies and Agricultural Extension Works, to ensure timely distribution, assuring that, measure had been put in place, to curtail diversion and shortchanging of the items.

“ The intervention is the first kind in the state, NEMA officials are going to the hinterland, to distribute the items directly to the beneficiaries.

“We have provided crops seedling that, would sustain the people after cultivation to improve their living standard”.

In his remark, Mr Bitrus Samuel, Supervisor incharge of flood, noted that, the intervention is to address the need of persons affected, to enable them recover from the disaster.

Sammuel urged enumerated beneficiaries, to provide national identify card, as means of identity to facilitated collection of individual live pack, at the distribution centres.

Numan, Lamurde , Demsa, Hong, Michika and Madagali are among the benefiting councils in the State.