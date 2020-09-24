Flood kills five, destroys thousands of farmland in Miga LG

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

No fewer than five people were reported killed in a massive flood that ravaged the Miga local government area of Jigawa state.

The figures was confirmed by the Chairman Miga local government council Alhaji Muhammed Abubakar Agufa while speaking to news men during a flood tour to the area.

The chairman also said the flood destroyed hundreds of farmlands with crops together with several houses across the local government.

According to him, residents particularly those from Sabon-gari, Hantsu, Tsakuwawa, Dangyatun, Miga, Sansani, Kwaya among others have defied sleep in trying to salvage the remaining part of their towns that is also being under threat of the flooding.

He said all abled bodied men in the town were moblised to be on guard at every night in the hinterland trying to protect the town from the rampaging water through embarkments provided by the State Emergency Management Authority (SEMA) and other well meening individuals.

The chairman stated, that the water was as a result of blockages in the Hadejia river by typha grass after days of continued rainfalls that refused to drain the over logged land.

Our reporter who visited the scenes, revealed that other structures such as the local government Secretariat, the police divisional office, the corpers lodges together with the general hospital were all submerged by the flood.

The local government officials including the council chairman were currently operating from the official residence of the chairman while the police have resorted to using the trees as their temporary shelter until the flood subsides .

Some of the residents who spoke to our reporter disclosed that they continued to suffer under the flood even though they were provided with garri, groundnut cake and sugar with which to sustain them for the time being.

The executive secretary of SEMA Alhaji Yusuf Sani Babura whom our reporter met at the incidence disclosed that the state is already collating a comprehensive data on all the affected people across the state.

He said however the state has offered the council with 70 bags of garri, 50 bags of groundnut cake, 30 bags of sugar and 2 locally made canoes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...