Flood kills 4, destroys over 200 houses in Niger

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Flood in Niger state has reportedly killed four persons while over one thousand farmlands were submerged and over two hundred houses destroyed in two Local Government Areas of the state.

The incident was said to have occurred in Mashegu and Kontagora Local Government Areas of Niger North yesterday.

Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Inga confirmed the development in a telephone chat.

He said some people are still missing.

Inga noted that the agency has commenced investigation to ascertain if it was actually a natural flood or excess water released from somewhere as well as to find out the exact number of people that died in addition to property loss to the flood.

It was reliably gathered that victims from both Mashegu and Kontagora local governments lamented the rate of destruction they experienced from recent flooding in the communities