Flood: Kebbi Reps ask Bihari to intervene, lament impact on rice production

By Christiana Ekpa

The Kebbi state caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed worry over the flood disaster that has ravaged the entire state being the focal point of the federal government’s policy on rice production in the country.

Chairman of the caucus, Hon. Muhammad Umar Jega and seven other lawmakers at a press briefing lamented the effect of the flooding on rice production in the state noting that the disaster could not have come at a worst time for the farmers who hitherto looked forward to a bumper harvest this year to reduce the rising cost of food items.

Jega noted that the flood is a serious setback towards addressing food security in the country and called on the federal government to address the shortfall of the food supply chain to reduce the severe environmental degradation caused by the flood.

According to the lawmakers, the necessary measures required to address the persistent flooding in the state by government include adequate and early preparation for dry-seasin farming and reconstruction of major infrastructures affected in the state by the flooding.

“We call on the federal government to commission a study with the aim of of providing a lasting solution to the perennial flood disaster in the state”

The caucus also called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the governor of the state, Senator Atiku Bagudu to promptly respond to the plights of the victims of the flooding incidents in order to reduce the hardship caused by the flood.

Jega disclosed that the estimated cost of the flood disaster was over N10 billion across the state and appealed to the federal government to as a matter of urgency send relief materials to alleviate the suffering of the people in the state.While urging both governments to intervene, the group noted that early preparation for dry season farming would soon commence in earnest with the provision of seedlings, fertilizer and other inputs to be made available to the farmers in the state in good time

