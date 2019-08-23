Flood: Jigawa communities seek FG, international agencies intervention

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

No fewer than 200 communities that are submerged by flood disaster in Jigawa State have appealed to the federal government and other international relief agencies to come to their help.

The call was made by some of the victims who lost their families, houses and thousands of hectares of farm products across the affected local governments.

Speaking to our reporter, Malam Musa Awaisu of Auno Village area of Kafin Hausa local government who lost his wife, Fadimatu Musa said the flood disaster destroyed his house completely.

Also, another victim, Malam Manu of Kiri-Kasamma local government who lost his pregnant wife and two of her children said he lost hope on how to survive without his families.

“Innalillahi wa’inna ilaihirraji’un, I lost my wife Halima and two of my children Aisha and her junior brother Dauda whom the mud room collapsed on them,” he said.

However, the Village Head of Waza Area of Birnin Kudu Local Government Area, Alhaji Mohd Sani Yusif appealed for help as hundreds of farmlands were washed away by the flood.

While addressing newsmen on the damages caused by the flood in his area, the Vice Chairman Birnin Kudu Local Government Area, Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Wurno said about ten communities were affected in the area.

He said, some of the communities affected by the flood disaster include; Waza, Bodunga, Kawo, Shunwur, Sundumina, Rijiya Bakwai and some quarters within the Birnin Kudu town.

In his remarks, when he visited the affected areas, the Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Umar Namadi condoled the families of the deceased and sympatized with the affected communities.

According to him, some of the affected local governments include; Guri, Kiri-Kasamma, Auyo, Jahun, Birnin Kudu, Ringim, Dutse, Kafin Hausa among others.

He appealed to the federal government and other international organisations to support the victims adding that, the state government will do all its best to give them relief.