Flood destroys property worth millions of naira in Delta

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Prince Andre Edun, one of the main affected entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director Jolandys Nigeria Limited, Monday May 24, 2021, expressed sadness over the situation, adding that ever since he has been operating in the area for the past 17 years nothing of such flood was noticed.

According to Prince Edun, the unexpected flood is caused by the abandoned drainage project construction in the median along NPA Expressway, Ugbuwangue, whereby contractors handling the job dogged shallow drains thereby not allowing water flowing to the appropriate channel it supposed to flow to.

He noted that as someone who has been paying his tax to federal, state and local governments, he doesn’t deserve such unnecessary suffering affecting his business.

Prince Edun, while lamenting the terrible situation disclosed that his company has trained over 300 youths in interlocking, therefore helped in complimenting the state government human capital development and does not deserve such lack of attention to the flood affecting the area.

The affected flood victims appealed to Governor Okowa to come to their aid by directing relevant agencies to come to the NPA Expressway opposite Warri Wolves camp and ascertain the flooding in area by opening the blocked channel causing the flood.

Prince Edun and others urged Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, WUEDA, Ministry of Environment, Warri South Local Government as well as other relevant agencies to visit the scene and find lasting solution to the flood before it causes more havoc to business centres and residents in the commercial metropolis of Warri and its surroundings.