Flood destroys 320 houses in Yobe community

Share This





















From Uche Uche, Damaturu

Following a heavy downpour in Ngelzarma town in Fune local government area, 320 households were rendered homeless while household food and non-food materials were equally destroyed or washed away by flood.

This disclosure came yesterday when the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana visited the area, at the directive of the governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, to see things for himself and commiserate with the people.

During the visit, the council chairman of Fune local government, Alhaji Adam Arjo Kyari told the deputy governor that communities such as Kuka and Kudu were worst affected with many households rendered homeless and lacks food to eat.

He therefore urged government to intervene in finding temporary shelter and food sully for the people.

He equally urged the government to find a way of relocating the residents from the area because it is prone to perennial flooding with attendant destruction of properties and sometimes lives.

Responding on behalf of Governor Mai Mala Buni, the deputy governor directed the executive secretary of the state emergency management agency to as a matter of urgency send 200 bags of rice and 50 posters of cooking oil in addition to non-food items to assist the people before his arrival from pilgrimage journey.

He also stated that the governor has directed for a setting up a committee to look into the problem with a view to finding lasting solution to the perennial flooding.

The deputy governor was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, the Head of Service, members of the state House of Assembly among others.