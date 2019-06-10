Flood destroys 16 vehicles, sacks residents in Delta

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Heavy rainfall which resulted in devastating flood in Asab a,Delta State has destroyed sixteen vehicles and sacked residents in the area.

Worse hit in the rainfall which occurred on Saturday evening, include: Okwe ,Oduke, Osadenis, Umuagu, Abraka community and part of Awai road in Asaba where the flood wreaked destruction, sacked its residents.

Victims of the affected areas who spoke to journalists, one of them, Josiah’ Ndubuisi said the rainfall rendered them homeless and destroyed their properties.

“We have no home again, the rainfall which resulted in heavy flood destroyed over sixteen vehicles parked outside in Okwe and Oduke quarters, our properties were swept into the flood.

“We are appealing to the state government and public spirited bodies to come to our aid and provide us temporary houses for us to be living before we can get back ourselves,” the victim lamented.

Investigation revealed that apart from the flood sacking residents of the affected areas, many persons were trapped in the flood water as it covered everywhere, especially disrupting tricycle riders’ movements to convey stranded passengers to their respective destinations.

Owners of the destroyed vehicles, one of them,Bassey Johnson, a resident of Umuagu quarters decried poor drainage system in the area as major challenge that had worsened the aged long flood menace in the area.

“Our vehicles were swept away from where we parked them into potholes within the area and the windscreen completely destroyed, the engines were soaked with the flood water and everything we had destroyed.

The drainage system in Asaba very poor, though Okowa is trying but lots needs to be done to alleviate the suffering of the residents during rainfall, it’s unfortunate we are not enjoying raining season in Asaba” Johnson said.

Recall that, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at media conference last Thursday had confirmed the existing flood menace in Asaba and its environs and appealed to its residents that the ongoing drainage system projects when completed would correct all the irregularities.