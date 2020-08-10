Flood: Cleric tasks FCT minister on relief materials to victims

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

Following the heavy downpour in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) about two weeks ago, the cleric at the God our Refuge Ministry residing in Gwagwalada, pastor Joy Iroagwu, has appealed to the FCT minister, Mallam Muhammadu Musa Bello to provide relief materials to the affected victims in the area.

Iroagwu, who made the appeal in an interview with our reporter in Gwagwalada on Sunday, also urged the minister to construct a deep drainage in order to arrest the problem of over-flooding in Gwagwalada and its environs.

Her words: “If the FCT Minister comes to Gwagwalada to see what the flood had done to the people, the minister will know what to do. It just requires drainage, deep one because if the FCT Administration constructs the drainage, the water will not cause havoc”

She noted that every year the people lost their lives and other valuables to the water, urging the minister to come to the aid of the affected victims so as to alleviate their suffering.

Iroagwu, however, pleaded with the FCT Administration to deem it necessary to give the desired attention to Gwagwalada over- flooding in order to save lives and properties.

On his reaction, a victim residing in anguwan Tiv in Gwagwalada, Mr Segun Atere, charged the government of the day to provide accommodations for those whose houses were destroyed by water.

Atere disclosed that about twenty rooms were collapsed at anguwan Tiv community, saying that some of his belongings were taken away by the flood, and called for help.

