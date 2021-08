From Ahmad Mohammed , Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has sympathized with victims of flood in Kirfi Local Government Area of the State and donated two trucks loaded with food items to the hundreds of displaced household.

Governor Bala made the donation when he paid a sympathy visit to the area.

He urged the people to take it as an act of God, expressing joy that no life was lost in the disaster.