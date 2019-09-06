Flood: As students resume, Jigawa SUBEB to fix affected schools

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

Few days to the resumption of primary and secondary schools after sessional vacation, Jigawa Sate Universal Basic Education Board has promised to do all its best and ensure all schools affected by flood are back to use.

This was disclosed by the Board Director on Works Engineer Alhassan Ibrahim Marke while speaking to news men yesterday in Dutse the state capital.

He explained that, the board has so far received report of about seven primary and junior secondary schools affected by the flood in the state.

According to him, the affected schools which was surrounded with a water situated in Guri and Kiri-kasamma local government areas in the state.

The director maintained that, the board members held an urgent meeting and discussed on a possible solution to the problem.

Engineer Marke also added that “though this are not only local government affected by the flood in the state but we only received formal complained from this two local government.

He then, assured continue commitments by the board to ensure better and qualitative education in the state.