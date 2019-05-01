Fleeing Boko Haram fighters kill 26 in Adamawa village

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

A fresh attack by fleeing Boko Haram fighters on Kudakaya village in Madagali local government area of Adamawa State has claimed the lives of 26 villagers and many were fatally injured.

Report from the area revealed that the terrorists went to the village in their numbers, fully armed to the teeth on their motor cycles at about 7:00pm on Monday evening shooting any one seen at sight.

An eye witness who pleaded anonymity in the print told our correspondent in Yola that the recent well-coordinated.

The witness said the attackers must be on a revenge mission as report had it that the vigilante members in the village had ambushed a group of fleeing terrorists recently on their way to another operation killing few of their members.

“Many fell victims to the attack, I saw corpses of 26 people who were killed, and several others that were critically injured and taken to hospital,” said a local vigilante who doesn’t want to be named.

Another community leader, Abawu Maina Ularamu who was a former Madagali local government chairman supported the vigilante’s account adding : “They burnt several shops and many homes. They also stole food.

‘’As I am talking , we are living in an atmosphere of despair and agony from this attack, over 20 were killed, while many injured and rushed to hospital.

‘’There is no doubt the attackers came from Sambisa. We experience such periodic attacks from Boko Haram, who usually look for food.

“’Already residents are fleeing for fear of uncertainty; they (Boko Haram) are not far away with us, any slight opportunity they have now, they may strike again,’’ he said.

It could be recalled that the insurgents had in the last week attacked three villages and on their way out, they ran into a group of vigilantes on patrol in Kuda village, who engaged them in a shoot-out, killing two of the attackers.

When contacted, Police spokesman in the State, SP Othman Abubakar confirmed the attack, saying that ,’’ Yes, I was briefed that members of the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents have attacked the village, though I am yet to get the casualty figures but security operatives were deployed and are on the top of the situation.’’

Abubakar said the situation is now under control as many villagers that fled during the melee have returned and even buried the dead among them.