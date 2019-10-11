Five suspected killers of soldiers arrested in Jos

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

Operation Safe Haven, (OPSH), the multi-security task force saddle with maintaining peace in Plateau has paraded five suspected killers of five soldiers.

The killed soldiers were attached to the operation.

This was disclosed on yesterday by the Commander of the operation, General Austine Agundu, while parading the suspects at the headquarters of the operation in Jos.

According to the commander, the suspects were arrested at Bet village of Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of the Plateau State during raid by the operation.

General Agundu who gave the names of the suspects as Muhammed Abubakar, Abdullahi Abubakar,Habib Abubakar, Haruna Dandash and Said Abdullahi said the suspects confessed to have taken parts in the killing of three soldiers on September 6 2018 and September 28, 2019.

He said, “In a raid operation, own troops arrested 6 suspected armed bandits. They revealed their involvement in the attack on own troops at Nding-Sesut Village in Barikin Ladi LGA which led to the death of 3 operation Safe Haven soldiers on 6 September 2018.

“Preliminary investigation also revealed of their involvement in the attacks on own troops deployed at Fan District in Barikin Ladi LGA and Kwanan Fulani Riyom LGA that led to the death of 2 operation Safe Haven soldiers recently on 28 September, 2019,”

Also, during the parade, the commander said troops of the operation had arrested members of a criminal gang network that specializes in “one chance” activities.

He said Martins Obioha, Henry Okezie and Eloka Uzokwe were arrested along Rukuba road while trying to dispossess Mary Ezekiel of her money in their tricycle.

General Agundu however warned sponsors of any crime to desist from doing so and called on well-meaning members of the public to avail the operation with credible information that could lead to the sustenance of peace in the state.