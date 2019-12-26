Five die in Niger Christmas Day accident

Share This





















The Federal Road Safety Commission in Niger State said on Wednesday that five people were killed in an accident along Bida-Kutigi road of Bida Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that five people died on Tuesday in an accident in Bonu village along Lambata-Minna road.

FRSC Sector Commander, Joel Dagwa, said in Minna on Wednesday that 18 persons were involved in the accident – 7 male, 2 female, 3 male children, 6 female children.

He said 9 persons were critically injured in the accident – 3 males adults, 3 male children and 3 female children and were receiving treatment at the Kutigi General Hospital, while 4 people were not injured during the accident

He said that the accident involved a white Mitsubishi Canter with registration XB 104 RUW.

The sector commander said that the accident occurred on Tuesday at about 0230 hours along Bida-Kutigi road of Bida Local Government Area.

He said the unit command received report of the incident as soon as it occurred.

“Our patrol team visited the scene which is along Bida – Kutigi road and did the operation with the Police and members of Red Cross Society, ” he said.

According to him, the cause of the accident is speeding.

He said that FRSC personnel in the outposts would continue to monitor road users against overloading, dangerous driving and indiscriminate parking on the highways.

He also called on road users to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary road crashes.NAN