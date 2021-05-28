First international Hausa TV station for launch June

By Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Tambarin Hausa Television, the first international Hausa TV station will be launched in the second week of June this year.

The Deputy Chairman of the station, Muhammad Sani Utai disclosed this at the maiden media briefing held at the station’s headquarters in Kano yesterday.

According to Utai, the station, which is a subsidiary of AMASIS Broadcasting Services Ltd., was founded to promote Hausa culture worldwide.

He noted that the station would meet the yearnings and aspirations of people to break the barriers of culture and languages through the media in a manner that they can easily relate with their traditions with the rest of the world.

“Therefore, the slogan of this TV station, “ Amon Gaskiya will not doubt meet they yearning and aspirations of its viewers,” he said.

Utai explained that the vision of media outfit is to be a leading Hausa television station globally, adding that the station has plans to expand its reportage by receiving reports from USA, Germany, Britain, Saudi Arabia, China, Ghana, Cameroon, Niger Republic, among others.

“We have already employed reporters that would be sending reports from the six-geopolitical zones in the country, in order to give our viewers full picture of the country and the world, as well as a total Nigerian package and coverage.

“ With the state-of-the-art equipment and manpower available to the outfit, Tambari TV would operate with the highest degree of professionalism, while providing the wide variety of services to government institutions, corporate organizations and the public,” he said.

He explained that viewers could get the station on StarTimes and free-air satellites for now, as plans are underway to also broadcast its programmes on DSTV, GOTV, MYTV and other satellites platforms.

The Deputy Chairman assured that the station, which is privately owned, would not be hijack by any form of interest, stressing that it would operate in accordance with the ethics of journalism.