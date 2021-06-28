Firm launches first artificial intelligence generated design in Kano

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

RegenFARM Limited, a UK based firm, has launched regenerative agriculture landscape design tool in Kano state, which is the first in Nigeria.

It is for the first time in Nigeria, marking an important milestone in the booming regenerative agriculture sector, RegenFARM has used satellite data to produce an Artificial Intelligence generated design plotting a regenerative agroforestry system.

This was contained in a statement by Sunusi Bature, General Manager, Corporate Services, Dantata Foods and Allied Products Limited.

He explained that using P.A. Yeomans ‘key-point’ and ‘key-line’ principles, a landscape scale design including cultivation lines on contour, multi-species tree planting, and water storage infrastructure was produced in the UK for use in Nigeria.

“In 45oC heat, the design was ground truthed this week on the 450ha Bebeji Farm, in Kano, Nigeria. Bebeji is part of an 8,000ha project involving small holder farmers. The AI generated design was found to be accurate to within 0.2m, and groundwork will begin shortly to turn the design into reality,” the statement reads in parts.

Bature quoted Jason Hayward-Jones, founder and CEO of RegenFARM Ltd as saying, “It works! our technology developers started from scratch to write proprietary algorithm code that not only produced an accurate result which reflects a realistic plan for development, but also is able to develop pricing for the design and an implementation plan.

“This is a significant achievement in the evolution of our unique platform, with work taking place simultaneously in Nigeria and the UK.

“Working in collaboration with our business partners in UK and Nigeria we are making progress to accurately measuring rather than modelling soil carbon sequestration,” Jason was quoted as saying in the statement.

Bature explained further that RegenFARM’s regenerative agriculture landscape design tool is a break-through in the sector that uses AI and is quicker, more accurate and more cost effective than using conventional farm design resources.