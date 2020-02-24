Firm distributes 1m pampers to nursing mothers in Kebbi

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

To complement the efforts of the government in tackling the maternal mortality, the Procter and Gamble (P&G), an American multinational consumer goods company, has distributed over one million pampers to nursing mothers and pregnant women across the 21 local government areas in Kebbi State.

Delivery her key note address at the flag off ceremony held in Raha Bunza Local Government weekend, the Director of Government Relations, Africa at P&G in Nigeria, Mrs Temitope Iluyemi, adding that about 350 jobs would be created in the state through the distribution network of the items in all the 21 local government areas.

“We are supporting the Kebbi State Government with over one million pampers/diapers to reduce infant mortality and increase immunisation rate in Kebbi State.

“This initiative will also promote child hygiene in the first 1,000 days of the child.

“We are in the state in partnership with the state government to promote maternal mortality and child care.

“We believe that our vision, with pampers brand, which is to deliver healthy babies, healthy lifestyles in line with state government objectives, will improve child care, immunisation and antenatal.

“It is coming from our factory where we are making provisions, donations for this and we are planning to reach as many people as possible,” she said.

Iluyemi said that the company was extending the same social service to four states in Nigeria.

She also commended the state government for providing a conducive environment and their partnership to reach out to women and children who deserved the items.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Jafa’ar Mohammad, said that the intervention of the company would go a long way in improving the hygiene of babies and nursing mothers as well as improvement of quality healthcare in the state.

The Chairman of Bunza Local Government, Alhaji Bello Mamuda, commended the company for reaching out to women in the local government, saying that the gesture would assist a lot in curbing mortality rate in the state.