Fire Service boss urges Nigerians to be safety conscious

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Dr Liman Ibrahim has admonished Muslims faithfuls to apply all the necessary fire safety precautions during this year’s Eid-el-kabir celebration.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, by Ugo Huan its Public Relations Officer, the CG said Muslim faithful must be very careful and conscious so as to avoid careless acts that would result to fire outbreaks.

“All fire safety precautions must be adhered to. The roasting of animals must be in an open space, gas cylinders should be kept outside the kitchen, cooking must not be left unattended, when going out electrical appliances should to switched off, children must not be allowed to play with matches or go near fire and more importantly a functional fire extinguisher should be at sight in the home.”

The Controller General has put all fire stations across the country on red alert.

He directed all Zonal and State commanders to ensure that all fire stations are ready to respond to any fire call within the quickest possible time.

The CG also called on Nigerians to always call the emergency numbers (08032003557, 112) any time there is a fire or an other emergency.