Fire razes David Mark’s house in Benue

…15 motorcycles, 2 ambulances burnt to ashes

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

The country home of the former Senate President, David Mark in Otukpo, Benue State was today razed by fire.

The fire which burnt two ambulance vehicles and over 15 motor cycles to ashes was said to have been caused by fire from a nearby bush bordering the fence of his Guest House.

According to a source in his house, the fire spread so fast when it caught some empty cartons in which some motor cycles were assembled.

Workers in his palatial residence were said to have ran helter skelter making frantic efforts to put out the fire but to no avail.

According to one of the workers who confided in our reporter, “it was after desperate efforts to put off the fire failed that men of the Benue State Fire Service in Otukpo were invited.

“We made every effort to quench the fire but the more we tried the more it continued to spread. It was when we noticed that we could not stop it so that it did not burn the guest house that we called fire service,” the worker said.

The former Senate President was also said to be out of town at the time of the incident.

Confirming the incident on behalf of Senator Mark, erstwhile legislative Aide, Dr. Adakole Elijah in a press statement said, “Earlier this morning (Thursday 2nd January, 2020) fire incident was reported at the residence of the former Senate President Sen. David Mark.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but some properties including 15 motorcycles and two(2) vehicles were burnt.

“The arrival of fire service personnel prevented the inferno from spreading to the entire building. No life was lost.”