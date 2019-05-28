Fire guts Nasarawa Varsity mass communication studio

Share This





















From Gambo Ahmed, Lafia

The former Radio and Television Studio of Mass Communication situated at the Faculty of Arts, Nasarawa State University, Keffi was yesterday gutted by fire.

The incident which occurred and lasted for about two hours, from 11:15 to 1:30pm started from the old studio which kept extending to other offices.

The fire incident, however, partly grounded administrative and academic activities in the University, amidst fire in some quarters of students result sheet, examination scripts and other valuables possibly missing.

Our reporter gathered that, the equipment bought during the accreditation exercise running into millions of naira: tie Television camera, Video data machine and editing suite and other valuables were also destroyed.

The fire gutted the faculty three days after Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura, the Governor-elect, Engr. Abdullahi Sule and other top government functionaries were in the university to commission the newly built studio for the Mass Communication Department During the ugly incidence, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Suleiman Bala-Mohammed along with other management staff were seen making contacts from the Nyanya Fire service but the effort proved abortive.

Meanwhile, the Registrar of the University, Bala Ahmed had directed the Chief Security Officer of the school, on the order of the Vice Chancellor, to ensure adequate security of the school properties to avoid any student taking advantage of the situation to run away with the school properties.