Find quick solution to poverty, insecurity bedeviling the country – ACF tells Buhari

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has called on the Government to take Nigerians out of poverty and insecurity bedeviling the country.

ACF National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, made the call in his Sallah message in Kaduna yesterday.

The ACF Chairman urged governments at all levels to live up to their responsibility for the good of Nigerians.

According to him, Nigerians are unsafe and hungry, in need of deliverance from these challenges.

Chief Audu Ogbeh added local government, states and the federal government need to wake up from their slumber to safe Nigerians.

He said the best time to remind the government was at Eid-El-Adha because they took an oath to protect all the lives and property of Nigerians.

“I wish to, on behalf of myself and ACF, congratulate all Nigerian Muslims on this special occasion of Eid-El-Adha, a special Sallah occasion that is being solemnly observed worldwide.

‘Nigeria is celebrating this Sallah with mix feelings because of the activities of bandits, kidnappers, terrorists, armed robbers, and those waging war to tear the country apart.

“As a result of the sundry activities and the COVID-19 pandemic, hunger is looming and prices of foodstuffs are already beyond the common man.

”As we celebrate this occasion, we urge the Muslim Ummah to pray for peace to return to our beloved country, Nigeria.

“Christians and other believers too should join the Muslims in praying for the people and government of Nigeria. This is a call to national duty that goes beyond religious boundaries.

“ACF is worried that farmers, particularly northern farmers, have not had a good farming season last year and this year because of the criminal activities of bandits.”