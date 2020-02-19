Finally, Saudi court discharges Zamfara cleric, Ibrahim Ibrahim

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Criminal Court sitting in Makka, Saudi Arabian country has finally discharged and acquitted an Islamic scholar Malam Ibrahim Ibrahim, an indigene of Zamfara State on Monday.

This followed a strong defence constituted and dispatched to Saudi Arabian Kingdom by the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammad Matawalle to pursue and ensure the discharge and acquittal of the suspect.

Ibrahim, a renowned Islamic cleric from Zamfara State was wrongly accused of drug trafficking in the KSA and was placed on death row.

Leader of the team to the KSA, the Zamfara State Commissioner of Special Duties, Alhaji Mohammed Saddiq Maiturare broke the news yesterday from Makka saying the accused has now been freed.

It would be recalled that, Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle earlier met with President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the matter who in turn, instructed the Minister of Justice to handle the matter.

It was however, evident that Ibrahim required the services of advocates which Governor Bello Muhammad swiftly setup a team of lawyers including a lawyer (representing the National Commission on Diaspora) from the Federal Ministry of Justice, to Saudi Arabia to monitor the proceeding.

With this development, any moment from now, Malam Ibrahim will be flown back to Nigeria and be reunited with his family.