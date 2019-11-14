FIFA hands life ban to 3 South American football officials

Share This





















FIFA has handed life bans to three top former South American football officials in connection to the corruption scandals that almost brought the football world on its knees since 2015.

According to the world football governing body, former Peru Football Federation President Manuel Burga and Argentine officials Jose Luis Meiszner and Eduardo Deluca took secret payments to influence the allocation of marketing and media contracts for regional competitions.

They have before this ban been suspended from all football activities and fined 912,000 Euros each.

The three officials were found guilty of the offense between 2004 and 2015, when they were negotiating contracts on behalf of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

In 2015, US prosecutors revealed a network of corrupt officials, who were receiving millions of dollars in bribes to influence the allocation of TV and marketing rights for South American tournaments. These bans are the latest sanctions related to the corruption scandals.

As a result of the same offenses, two South American officials have appeared in front of US courts to answer charges.

Former CONMEBOL President and former Paraguayan football chief, Juan Angel Napout, was sentenced to jail for nine years, while Jose Maria Marin, the former Brazilian football boss, received a-four-year jail sentence.