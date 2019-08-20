Fidelity Bank empowers N/East customers with N26.5m

Share This





















From Ahmed Mohammed, Bauchi

Fidelity Bank has empowered its customers in the North-East with N26, 550, 000. 00 as a way of helping them to boost their businesses or solve their immediate challenges.

The North-East Retail Sales Coordinator, of the Bank, Benrawlings Mmam, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Bauchi yesterday.

He said that, the reward is also to empower her customers especially at this economic hardship faced by businesses across the region.

Benrawlings said that it is a reward that the bank does every quarter to loyal customers

He said: “Basically, it is to reward our customers, to encourage them to do more business with us and to empower them, particularly in this period.

“We are dolling out as much as N500, 000 each to beneficiaries because we know it will go a long way in meeting their financial needs and also boost their businesses either their working capital or whatever they need it for.”

He said that thus far, the bank has disbursed N2.6 billion to its customers across the country adding that in Bauchi state, over N5 million has already been given out to its customers.

“On the first day, we gave out out N2.3 million in Bakin Kura Street (spare parts market) alone, we also have given out about N2 million in Wunti market and at the College of Agriculture, we gave their staff Union N500, 000,” he said.

He explained that the N2.3 million in Bakin Kura was awarded to six customers with four of them getting N500, 000 each while the remaining two got N150, 000 each.

Benrawlings explained that at the Wunti market, four individuals got N500, 000 each.

He said that the bank does not only reward individual’s savings account but also reward sweeter account which is an account for minors, from 0 to 18 years with school fees of N150, 000.

The North-East Sales Coordinator said that disbursements for Borno and Yobe States which are remaining in the zone will soon be done stating that “as I speak with you, their cheques are on ground and we have N5.3 million to give out in these states.”

He said that the bank has nine branches in the northeast and each of them is supposed to reward five beneficiaries “Multiply that and you get 45 by N500, 000 and that is what we are giving out. Every of the nine branches is to reward three children with N150, 000 for their education.

Benrawlings, as long as Fidelity Bank exist, “we will keep rewarding our customers as a way of encouraging them to save for the rainy day, save for their children and save for themselves. It is basically to empower them. We are using these incentives to encourage people to save and keep money for themselves.

“We want these customers to look back and say it was because of Fidelity Bank that they were able to revive their businesses or meet a particular need in their homes.