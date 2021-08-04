FIDA Week: Lawyers tasked on ending violence against children

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

As activities marking the Annual Law Week of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, (FIDA), Delta State Branch, commenced in Asaba, legal practitioners are enjoined to be leading champions in the fight against all forms of violence against women and children.

This call was made by Honourable Justice T.O Uloho, while delivering her keynote address on the theme of the 2021 Delta FIDA Law Week celebration, “A Critical Analysis of the Role of the VAPP Law in the Actualisation of the Rights of Women and Children in Delta State”, held at the NBA Secretariat in Asaba.

While championing the call for its eradication, Uloho noted that violence against women and children had always being the bane of women in the society.

According to her, “the state government, NGOs, voluntary organisations and institutions should call on the male folks to champion the cause on violence against women and children.

“Perhaps, this may make a difference when male folks talk to their own kind or gender”.

She noted that despite the fact that the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law, 2020 (VAPP law) as domesticated by the Delta State Government, which set out to eradicate violence against women and children, provided remedies to victims of violence and punishment to offenders.

Uloho however argued that the law itself was not sufficient enough to tackle the menace.

She reiterated that in order for the objectives and the provisions of the VAPP law on the issues of violence on women and children to be effectively realised, the state government should take further proactive steps to provide and safeguard a secured and safe environment for women and children.

“For every violence carried out against women or children, there is a victim who is a survivor. The victims, the families and the state are affected.

“This comes with economic consequenses as failure of Government to address these issues could lead to economic cost or consequences in the future,” Uloho stressed.

Earlier, the Chairperson of Delta FIDA, Stellamaris Mejulu, in her welcome remarks disclosed that the 2020 lockdown and restrictions occasioned by the COVID-19 Pandemic largely amplified incidences of domestic violence, rape, defilement and other harmful crimes perpetrated against women and children.

Mejulu said in order to prevent the escalation of these sad occurrences, the Delta State Government domesticated the VAPP Law in 2020 which, according to her, provided a legislative and legal framework to confront all forms of violence against vulnerable persons, especially women and the girl child in the state.

She said that the law also prohibited all forms of harmful traditional practices, including female genital mutilation, forceful ejection from home and harmful widowhood practices.

Our correspondent reports that the event which attracted prominent women Lawyers from across the state and female judicial officers was also attended by Chike Onyenemem SAN, Mr. John Aikpokpo-Martins, 1st Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association and Mr. Peter Itsueli who were discussants and other stakeholders.

Also, other speakers, who delivered goodwill messages at the event included Chike Onyenemem SAN; Commissioner for Lands, Chief Mrs. Kate Onianwa; Functioning Solicitor-General of the State, Mr. Omamuzo Erebe; Asaba NBA Chairman, Augustine Eseagwu; the Chairperson of NAWOJ, Pat Gbemudu and the representatives of the Police, commended Delta FIDA for its untiring efforts in protecting the rights of the vulnerable in the society.