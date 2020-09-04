FHA mgt inspects Lugbe, Kado, Zuba other estates

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

In continuation of the tour of estates and project sites in the Federsl Capital territory, the Management of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), visited Lugbe estate, Mass Housing site in Zuba, Kado and Gwarimpa estates for on-the-spot assessment of the facilities.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, led his newly inaugurated management on the spot assessment of the facility.

Ashafa said the purpose of the tour was to get first information about the activities of the Authority.

While justifying his reasons for the tour, the MD emphasized that”visiting the site was very necessary,because most of the bulk issues of the problem on the sites will still come back to their desk for attention and finding solutions.

“Seeing those places first hand will give us more insight to review those problems that requires attention.”

According to him, “it is therefore good that the management have come here to see things so that when such problems comes, we will be in a good position to address them.

Earlier, the FHA management visited the Mass Housing site in Zuba, where the Authority has developed about 750 units of housing.

Sen. Ashafa also applauded the staff of the Authority for quality work.

“I am really impressed with the calibre of professionals in FHA. What I am seeing here attests to that”.

