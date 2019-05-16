FHA gets 3-man transitional mgt. committee

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Chairman Board of Directors of the Federal Housing Authority, Senator Shuaibu Lawal, yesterday inaugurated a three man Transitional Management Committee for the Authority.

This development followed the expiration of the Authority’s former management, led by Professor

Mohammed Al- Amin on the 6th 0f May, 2019.

In a brief ceremony attended by the members of the Board of Directors, the Chairman in his address

noted that a transitional committee has become necessary after the expiration of the previous management, to ensure that no management vacuum is created in the organisation, so as to continue the smooth running of the organization.

According to him, ‘Since the last regime has ended, and decision for the next one is yet to be taken, there is therefore need for you to hold forth , until a new management is put in place by government’.

Further addressing the Transitional Management Committee (TMC), Senator Lawal reminded them that they have been given an opportunity to serve, and should make most of the chance.

In his words, “I charge you to put in your best, work diligently and turn this place around”

He added that, “You need to go to work immediately and do not be distracted by your acting capacity. No matter how long it takes, a new management will come, so I charge you to work very hard in your acting capacities, until the president makes a substantive appointment.

The new FHA Transitional Management Committee has Barr. Umar S Gonto as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jona Saidu becomes the Acting Head, Housing Finance, Accounts and Corporate

Services Directorate, and Barr Hajara Kadiri as the Acting Head, Business Development Directorate.

Mrs. Ebere Alalibo, an Assistant General Manager, Board Secretariat, took

over as the Acting Secretary to the Board, a position held by Barr Gonto, until his recent appointment, as Acting Chief Executive Officer.