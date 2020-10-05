FG urged to set up commission for the Aged

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the year 2020 International Day for the aged, the Federal government has been called upon to, as a matter of necessity, set up a commission for the aged and the infirm.

The call was made by the Founder of Amazing Grace Old People’s home, Abuja, Dr.(Mrs.)Mary Ifeanyi Obegolu in Abuja at the weekend in Abuja.

Obegolu reasoned that if established,the Commission will be able ta cater for the needs of the aged and the infirm as well as address issues that relate to their rights and privileges as a people who had contributed in no small measure to the growth and development of the formal and informal sectors of the economy.

While condemning the spate of physical, psychological and sexual abuse the aged are subjected to in most parts of the country, Mrs Obegolu called on Legislature to look into the matter and put in place laws that will visit desired consequences on perpetrators of such heinous crimes with a view to making provision for restitution of victims.

President, InnerWheel Club Abuja, Mrs. Nnenna Ihejirika Unamka, called for value reorientation and an end to the superstitious beliefs that the aged are witches and wizards.

She pointed out that the aged, who are unsong heroes in their own rights, deserve some respect and dignity as they have toiled in nurturing several generations of successful public office holders, statesmen, politicians,and clergymen to fruition.

She harped on the need for individuals in their own rights to extend a hand of fellowship, show some kindness to the aged in their communities.

She further stressed the need for Nigerians to appreciate this

special group of people that are a blessing to the nation.

Similarly, Vice President Quintessential Ladies and Gents, Lynda Emmanuel and Kimberly Nnabuehe President, InnerWheel Club of Garnets, Abuja, called on individuals and corporate organizations to rally round to give the elderly a phase lift, a helping hand and hope for a brighter tomorrow haven given their youth and strength to the nation.

Some of the Aged people in attendance thanked the home for the assistance at all times.

They called on the government to come to their aid by making life more bearable.

They emphasized the for the peace and progress of the nation and prayed to God to heal the land and bring back the good old days when Nigerians were one another’s keeper without recourse to tribal,ethnic, linguistic, religious or ideological leanings.

Nigeria, they said, can be great again once we respect each other and use our population, unity in diversity to our advantage.

