FG unveils policy on science, technology education

By Maryam Abeeb, Abuja

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Education has unveiled the National Policy on Science Education for further growth and development of the Education sector.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu during the unveiling programme which was held in Abuja, explained that prior to the independence of Nigeria when the nation incorporated science into its education curriculum, the country has been without a national policy specifically direct and propels science and technology education.

Adamu who was represented by Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba said that the absence of a road map for science and technical education has slowed down the space of the country’s quest for technological achievement.

‘’It is therefore, heartwarming that this anomaly is being addressed with the approval granted by the National Council on Education(NCE)for a National Policy on Science and Technology Education(S&TE) which is now in our hands.

‘’This development is not only significant, but also a landmark achievement by the Federal Government of Nigeria. Furthermore, it underscores the passion and determination of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to address the challenges facing the delivery of quality Science and Technical Education in Nigeria,’’ he noted.

According to him, the FME organized several consultative meetings and workshops for stakeholders to brainstorm, develop and harmonize the input that were submitted by stakeholders which culminated into the draft and the final policy document.

In his remark, the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba reiterated that the policy is multi-sectoral and has a holistic approach to leadership and life skills training for pupils, students, teachers and youths in and out of school.

He added that it will also include provision of required facilities and equipment on a systematic and sustainable basis.

According to him, there is a need for policy operators to fully assimilate its main prescription and the implementation guidelines of the policy.

‘’The Federal Government’s utmost desire is for youths to be rightly skilled for global competitiveness, self-reliance, entrepreneurship , job creators and not job seekers. It is my strong belief that the implementation of this policy will address these issues,’’ he said.

