FG to uphold skills acquisition in secondary education

By Maryam Abeeb

The Federal Government through the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) poised to encourage skills acquisition by students in the nation’s senior secondary schools.

In a statement in Abuja, the Executive Secretary, NSSEC, Dr. Benjamin Abakpa made this known recently when paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Education Research Development Council (NERDC) Sheda.

Abakpa reiterated that the Senior Secondary Education Curriculum must be appropriately developed to serve the interest of the nation.

He further emphasized, that exposing students early with the trade subjects will enable the students to be self-reliant thereby helping to meet the societal needs.

The NSSEC Boss pledged his allayed support for implementation in the Senior Secondary Education sector to enhance the government effort in reducing the out of school children syndrome in Nigeria.

Reacting, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Educational Research Development Council, Prof Ismail Junaidu said that, the implementation of the developed curricular of the 34 trade Subjects in the Senior Secondary Schools nationwide had been in place for the past eleven (11) years.

He added that the council had initiated the process for the review of the Curriculum, further consultation is on going with stakeholders on the areas that need to be reviewed.