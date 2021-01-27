FG to spend N30bn on Katsina airport

Share This





















By Lawal Sa’idu Funtua

Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika has disclosed that his ministry will spend the sum of N30billion on Umaru Musa ‘Yar’adua International airport Katsina.

The minister made the disclosure yesterday in Katsina while Fielding questions from newsmen.

He added that within the next one month his ministry will begin work on the establishment of a fire fighting vehicles manufacturing and repairs plant in Katsina.

Sirika added that the plant which will cater for the whole country will employ 2500 youth.

Other works to be done at the airport, the minister disclosed include the repairs of runways and the perimeter fence at the airport.

The minister who further disclosed that he has open up Port harcourt and Abuja airports, adding that he will soon open Kano and Lagos.

He similarly noted that an economic exit point would be provided in the airport for the export of economic goods.

On Buhari’s administration, Siriki vowed that there was no government in the history of Nigeria that supported the down trodden more than this government.

The minister pointed to the administration’s numerous social intervention programmes which he said has supported the masses to be innovative and become self reliant.

