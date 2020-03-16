FG to resettle 2.4m IDP’s

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, NCFRMI, has disclosed that it will commence the resettlement of 2.4 million internally displaced persons across the country.

The Federal Commissioner of the agency, Senator Basheer Muhammad Garba disclosed this weekend in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State where the commission distributed relief materials to IDPs.

Senator Garba explained that the Refugees Commission has conducted a survey of IDPs in parts of the country troubled by armed banditry, insurgency and inter-communal crises, and it identified a total of 2.4 million of them.

He said the agency will this year commence the construction of five hundred housing units in seven affected states that include Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Katsina, Kano and Cross River and Benue.

Senator Garba explained that the Resettlement City Development Project will entail the construction of schools, health clinics and other social amenities to give the IDPs a new lease of life.

In his address, Governor Aminu Bello Masari traced the various crises that have multiplied the number of IDPs in the country to population explosion, scarcity of resources, and years of mismanagement of the country’s growing population.

He said states that are troubled by armed banditry and insurgency must come up with a robust program to fight poverty and illiteracy through education and wealth creation.

Relief items distributed to the IDPs includes; trailer loads of rice, maize, beans and other food items.