FG to conclude Nigeria@60 celebration with special awards in September — Official

The Federal Government says it is set to wrap up the Nigeria@60 celebration with a National Special Awards for Achievement and Recognition of Exceptional Nigerians in Abuja in September.

Mr Olakunle Fasina, Director, Public Affairs and Bilateral Relations/Secretary, Ownership Sub-Committee on Nigeria @60 Project said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that on Oct. 1, 2020, the country celebrated its 60th years of existence as a nation.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Sept. 16, 2020 declared that the anniversary celebration would be observed for a whole year, ending on Sept. 30, 2021.

The theme for the year’s celebration is “Together,” aptly chosen to forge a more united and cohesive Nigeria.

Fasina said that the awards was targeted at recognising and honoring patriotic Nigerians making positive impact across all sectors within Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

Fasina said that the event would be attended by top government officials chairmen and managing directors of multinational companies, foreign mission ambassadors to Nigeria as well as Nigerian celebrities.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila would be expected to grace the occasion.

“Performances at the award include cultural displays showing major cultural dances and music renditions by popular Nigerian artistes.

“There will also be a brief documentary showing the resilience of Nigerians across all sectors as well as a poetic brief history of Nigeria’s independence and our unity in diversity, intermarriages and cultural heritage,” he said.

Mr Femi Oyelade, the Managing Director, Say It Loud Limited, the Consultant/Organiser of the event, said that the awards would be witnessed by no fewer than 500 million viewers within and outside the country.

“The Nigeria @60 Jubilee Special Awards enjoys over 500 million viewership within and across the globe.

“It will also be streamed live on a dedicated YouTube Channel, Facebook and IG Social Media Platforms respectively for viewing across the globe,” he said.

Oyelade said that the organisers embarked on a strong sponsorship drive ahead of the event and called on the public/private sectors as well as financial institutions to come on board.

He added that a website would also be launched at the end of the month where people would have the opportunity to nominate possible recipients for the award.

“The Nigeria @60 Jubilee Special Awards Independent Assessment Panel will access from the information contained in the submission and any other information available in the public domain.

“There will be 10 categories of awards, each having its own specific subject area, but all the Special Awards are underpinned by the overarching qualities of transparency, integrity, determination and achievement.

“Also, there will be more than one recipient per category cutting across the six geopolitical zones of the Federation.

“The categories include: Services to Arts; Business; Community; Education; Healthcare; Industry; International Achievement; Volunteering and Charitable Giving; Sports and Life Time award,” he said. (NAN)