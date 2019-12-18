FG to commission BUK farm for training, research

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono will commission a training and research farm, established by Centre for Dryland Agriculture (CDA), Bayero University Kano (BUK) on Friday, December 20th.

The Director of the centre, Professor Jibrin M. Jibrin made this known to newsmen at a press conference ahead of the commissioning ceremony, held at his office yesterday.

Jibrin disclosed that the commissioner would, at the same time, launch Africa Centre of Excellence (ACE) project executed by the centre.

Addressing the press, the director explained that the CDA won the sum of $7.8 million from the World Bank for the ACE project in 2014, adding that the support made the centre became a regional centre of excellence specialized in dry land agriculture.

The director added that the CDA was established by BUK in 2012 as part of efforts towards addressing development challenges of the dry land areas of West and Central African sub-region.

He also explained that CDA had immediately won grants by the World Bank to serve as a regional training hub for the sub-region, adding that the centre had also won another $5 million grant “to consolidate on its achievements and positively impact on the development of the region.”

According to Professor Jibrin, the CDA runs Msc and PhD programmes on Agronomy, Natural Resources Management and Climate Change, Agricultural Economics and Animal Science, disclosing that MSc in Agricultural Technology would take off in the 2019/2020 academic session.

“The centre also runs Postgraduate Diploma in Dryland Agriculture and Specialized short courses to impact specific skills that address the practical needs of career professionals and sectorial stakeholders.

“The programmes of the centre have full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and full international accreditation from the High Council for Evaluation of Research and Higher Education (HCERES) in France,” he said.

The director also disclosed that in the last five years, the CDA had enrolled 315 MSc and 84 PhD stu8from 11 counties of the West and Central Africa Sub-region, adding that the center had also trained more than 2000 professionals in various skills through short-term courses.