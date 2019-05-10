FG to assert State legislature, judiciary autonomy-Enang

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The federal government has concluded plans to assert the independence of the legislature and judiciary in the thirty-six states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Briefing newsmen on the activities of the Presidential Implementation Committee on the Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary chaired by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) who is also the Secretary of the panel, Sen. Ita Enang, said the there would be a retreat at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa to deliberate and articulate an effective national implementation strategy in the matter.

The retreat, according to him, would hold between 16th and 17th of May this year.

According to him, the committee has concluded its assignment as he said “The monitoring thus far, per the findings of the Committee is that there is spending on the Legislature and the Judiciary and for the Legislature and Judiciary.

The intendment of the retreat is to ensure that the full import and purpose of the Constitution which is release of sums due to the legislature and the Judiciary to the heads of these Arms of Government to be disbursed and applied by them in accordance with approvedbudget.”

Those at the briefing apart from Enang who stood in for the chairman include Hon. Justice Nasiru Ajanah, Chief Judge of Kogi state; Hon, Justice Kate Abiri, Chief Judge of Bayelsa state and Hon. Justice A.M.A.Saddeeq, Acting President, Customary Court of Appeal, FCT.

Others were Sen. David Umaru, Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary; Mr, Paul Usoro (SAN) President, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Comrade Bala Hadi representing PASSAN, Barr. Chijioke representing the Director General of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Charles Bala of the panel’s secretariat.