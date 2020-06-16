FG suspends airline for flying Naira Marley to Abuja

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Federal Government on Monday announced the suspension of the operations of a private jet charter and aircraft maintenance firm, Executive Jet Services, for flouting COVID-19 regulations by flying Musician, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, to Abuja to attend a concert.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika disclosed this during the Presidential Task Force briefing in Abuja Monday.

He said that , the aircraft which was supposed to be used to fly an Appeal Court Judge, Justice Adefope Okogie, from Lagos to Abuja, was inappropriately used for conveying Naira Marley.

According to the minister, consequent upon this, the Executive Jet Services has been suspended indefinitely, adding that they will not escape the arms of the law.

He also assured that more stringent regulations will now be put in place to ensure that there are no loopholes in the aviation sector.

