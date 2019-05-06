FG streamlines strategies to end building collapse

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Federal government will put in place measures to stop the problem of building collapse in the country.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed this when he received the recommendation of the Inter-Ministerial committee on collapse building at the weekend in Abuja.

According to the Minster, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that human lives are secured, adding that the anguish and sorrow experienced by Nigerians due to building collapse should not be allowed to continue.

Dr. Onu further said that the recommendations of the committee will be faithfully utilized by the government so that recurring problem of building collapse will have been nipped in the bud.

He expressed his appreciation of the committee for doing excellent job and coming up with viable recommendations to ensure safety of our building and human life’s.

Earlier the Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Samson Duna said that frequent re-occurrence of collapse building in the country has become a worrisome issue and menace, causing national embarrassment, claiming lives, destroying valuables properties and huge investments.

This ugly incidence, according to Prof. Duna, have rendered many families homeless, individuals injured and causing psychological trauma to the affected families members, friends, neighbors and other stakeholders and of deep concern to Government at all levels.

The Committee, among other recommendations calls for the establishment a functional Urban and Regional Planning Tribunal that is fully empowered to deal with all forms of violation in our Building Environment in every state in Nigeria.

According to a statement signed by Assistant Chief Information Officer, Edet Etuk For DD (PRESS) of the ministry, the committee also recommended that an Executive Bill on National Building Code should as matter of urgency be forwarded to the National Assembly for passage into law in order to regulate the conduct and operation of professionals and stakeholders in the construction industry.

According to the committee, the National Building Code will drastically reduce the invasion of building industry by quakes and non –building professionals which contribute to majority of the recorded building collapses in Nigeria.