FG, states charged on good governance, devt.

From Uche Nnorum Makurdi

Government at all levels in Nigeria has been charged to value development and governance so as to drive the economy.

A consultant with Oanda Consulting Nigeria,a multi-sectoral firm based in Nigeria Rotarian Oluwayomi Oyebanjo gave the charge at the weekend in Makurdi,Benue State capital during the presentation of award of Brand Ambassador 2019-2020 to Arc. Nguvan Kyenge,CEO LUSH EVENTS.

He lamented over nonchalant attitude of government in patronizing the private sector to drive the economy, stating that that the country require people with ideas to a hive this aim.

Rotarian Oyebanjo disclosed that the consulting firm has over 500 million dollar platform with the King of Zulu in South Africa and another 180 million dollar to inject into the Nigerian business economy, maintaining that they are trying to identify leaders of thoughts and repute to guarantee them.

“It is unfortunate that we have not been patronized by this administration. Stakeholders in the State have shown reluctance but the Tor Tiv Orchivirgh Prof. James Ayatse who is our ambassador has been encouraging us and we do appreciate him for that”, he said.

The program Director explained that brand ambassadorial award aim to project Nigerian entrepreneurs to have distinguished themselves in their chosen field, adding such person will project the country’s image at the Global Business Roundtable to hold in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Ambassador Arc.Nguvan Kyenge stressed the need for government to support Small Medium Enterprises, SMEs to enable them drive the economy.

Arc. Kyenge who is also, the President Entrepreneur Network Nigeria, ENN noted that the Global Business Roundtable will be key in providing lots of opportunities for investors from Nigeria especially SMEs, promising that her period as Ambassador will be impactful.