FG set to reposition service delivery charters-SERVICOM boss

By Paul Effiong

The National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli has revealed that the Federal Government is set to reposition Service Delivery Charters in all MDA’s in Nigeria.

This disclosure was made, when the Coordinator attended the launch of a Reviewed Service Charter of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), yesterday in Abuja.

The Coordinator stated that Service Charters documents represent and express the commitments of MDA’s towards achieving a citizen – focused service delivery, where service standards are Informative, requires accessibility, grievance redress, courtesy and value for money.

Mrs Akajemeli, in her paper presentation, highlighted on governments commitments to deliver effective service delivery where there is a connectedness between citizens and their leaders for accountability, integrity, transparency, effectiveness and efficiency across board.

According to the Coordinator, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is working assiduously to ensure that it exceeds the expectations of Nigerians who are the service takers through repositioning our service charters in all MDA’s in Nigeria.

She further stated that, the federal government of Nigeria is opening up the process of governance by putting up structures in place to ensure that service delivery is citizens – centred.

‘’ By this standards we want to hold government accountable by developing a framework to monitor these charters ‘’, she said.

The Coordinator reiterated government’s commitment in ensuring satisfactory customer base through service Charters in all our MDA’s.

She called on TETFUND management to delegate powers appropriately to members of staff to enable them discharge their responsibilities with a degree of efficiency, effectiveness and timeliness required from them.