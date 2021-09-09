FG restates commitment to adoption of self-care guidelines

The Federal Government, in collaboration with Pathfinder International, has reaffirmed its determination to enhance the adoption of self-care guidelines in all parts of the nation.

The Director, Reproductive Health, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Kayode Afolabi, stated this at a two-day orientation and data quality assessment on national self-care guidelines, on Tuesday in Kano.

Afolabi said the exercise was organised by the ministry and Pathfinder International to improve quality sexual and reproductive health services in general.

He said that self-care was simply making every individual responsive to his or her health needs.

“We want to ensure that individuals have awareness as to their health status and what should be done at the right time. Every individual should take some basic steps before going to a primary health care.

“Kano is among the states in the country to strategically implement and orient themselves on self-care,” he said.

Afolabi advised the general public to position themselves to benefit from self-care, a shift in universal health coverage and a huge opportunity.

According to him, the Ministry is working tirelessly to create awareness and channels of accessing self care, aimed at uplifting the health status of the general populace.