FG reaffirms commitment to effective waste mgtment system – Minister

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Minister of Environment, Dr Muhammad Abubakar has reaffirmed Federal Government is committed to an effective waste management system in Nigeria.

The Minister stated this at the 3rd International Waste Summit 2021, organized by the Waste Management Society of Nigeria (WAMASON) held in Port Harcourt recently, with the theme; “Waste Management in an Emerging Economy: Challenges and Opportunities”.

Dr Abubakar noted that the Federal Government is seeking greater partnership with professional bodies like WAMASON on useful ideas on effective waste management in the country.

This was contained in statement signed and issued in Abuja by the Director Press,Saghir el Mohammed.

He said the minister was represented by Professor Philip Shewkolo, Officer Overseeing the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) Project Coordination Office.